Catholic World News

Bishops to hear voices of youth at pre-Synod meeting

February 16, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At a February 16 news conference in Rome, organizers of the 2018 Synod of Bishops, which will focus on young people, outlined plans for a special pre-Synod meeting in March, at which young people will be asked for their ideas. Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri, the secretary-general of the Synod, emphasized that the event is designed for “listening” to young people, especially to those in difficult circumstances.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.