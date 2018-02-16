Catholic World News
Bishops to hear voices of youth at pre-Synod meeting
February 16, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: At a February 16 news conference in Rome, organizers of the 2018 Synod of Bishops, which will focus on young people, outlined plans for a special pre-Synod meeting in March, at which young people will be asked for their ideas. Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri, the secretary-general of the Synod, emphasized that the event is designed for “listening” to young people, especially to those in difficult circumstances.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
