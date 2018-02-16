Catholic World News

Chinese ‘underground’ bishop: we will accept Pope’s decision

February 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Joseph Wei Jingyi of Qiqihar, China, has said that the leaders of the “underground” Church in China will accept whatever accord the Vatican makes with Beijing, because they trust that the Holy Spirit will guide Pope Francis. In an apparent rebuke to Cardinal Joseph Zen, the Chinese prelate said that the Vatican should heed the voices of Catholics on the mainland, not those from Hong Kong and elsewhere who oppose a negotiated agreement.

