Guam court dismisses slander case against accused archbishop; libel case will continue
February 16, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: A court in Guam has dismissed a slander charge against Archbishop Anthony Apuron, while allowing proceedings to continue on a related charge of libel. The archbishop, who has been suspended because of sex-abuse charges, has been sued by men who say they were his victims. His lawyer argued that the prelate had the legal right to defend himself against the charges, and thus to say that the accusations were false.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
