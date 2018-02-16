Catholic World News
Mexican diocese withdraws nuns from violence-riddled city
February 16, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Chilapa, Mexico, has removed all nuns from the city, where two priests were murdered earlier this month. Chilapa, in southern Mexico, has been plagued by violence, with drug-traffickers threatening Church institutions.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
