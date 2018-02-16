Catholic World News

Mexican diocese withdraws nuns from violence-riddled city

February 16, 2018

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Chilapa, Mexico, has removed all nuns from the city, where two priests were murdered earlier this month. Chilapa, in southern Mexico, has been plagued by violence, with drug-traffickers threatening Church institutions.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.