Mexican diocese withdraws nuns from violence-riddled city

February 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Chilapa, Mexico, has removed all nuns from the city, where two priests were murdered earlier this month. Chilapa, in southern Mexico, has been plagued by violence, with drug-traffickers threatening Church institutions.

