New York: archdiocesan official blasts governor’s executive order on sexual orientation, gender identity

February 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s new executive order “is rooted in animosity towards religious freedom,” said Ed Mechmann, the Archdiocese of New York’s director of public policy. Click here for additional coverage of the executive order.

