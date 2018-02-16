Catholic World News

Archbishop of Canterbury reexamines the state of the nation in new book

February 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “I think we’re at one of those moments which happens probably every three or four generations, when we have the opportunity and the necessity to reimagine what our society should look like in this country,” said the Anglican leader.

