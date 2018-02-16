Catholic World News
Compostela archbishop to lead act of reparation following blasphemous attack on Our Lady, St. James
February 16, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Using lewd language, a Spanish comedian mocked Our Lady and St. James the Apostle.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
