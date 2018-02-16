Catholic World News
Praying for change in Congo: the Catholic Church takes on Kabila
February 16, 2018
» Continue to this story on IRIN News
CWN Editor's Note: “is now a powerful voice of opposition to President Joseph Kabila’s continued unconstitutional stay in power, but the Church’s spiritual authority is yet to translate into political muscle,” said a Kinshasa-based journalist.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!