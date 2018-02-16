Catholic World News

UN Commission on Women headed for deadlock over abortion, sex education

February 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Representatives of the Holy See, Russia, and African nations argued against “sexual and reproductive health” language, according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
