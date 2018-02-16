Catholic World News
Australian embassy commemorates 1st woman to hold Vatican leadership post
February 16, 2018
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter
CWN Editor's Note: Rosemary Goldie served as undersecretary of the Pontifical Council for the Laity from 1967 to 1976.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
