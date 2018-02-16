Catholic World News
Guatemalan bishops, in Lenten message, call for conversion in face of corruption, crime
February 16, 2018
» Continue to this story on Conferencia Episcopal de Guatemala
CWN Editor's Note: The Central American nation of 15.5 million is 45% Catholic and 42% Protestant, according to the US State Dept.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
