Catholic World News

Nigerian archbishop: In the face of ongoing Islamist attacks, the faith is growing

February 16, 2018

» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need

CWN Editor's Note: “Over the past four years, I have opened at least three new parishes each year,” said Archbishop Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, who ministers in a largely Muslim region with sharia law.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.