Nigerian archbishop: In the face of ongoing Islamist attacks, the faith is growing
February 16, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: “Over the past four years, I have opened at least three new parishes each year,” said Archbishop Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, who ministers in a largely Muslim region with sharia law.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
