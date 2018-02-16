Catholic World News

February 16, 2018

» Continue to this story on World Council of Churches

CWN Editor's Note: Over 300 Protestant and Orthodox communities belong to the World Council of Churches, founded in 1948.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!