USCCB, CRS: urge Congress to maintain international food security programs

February 16, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “I would like express my support for international food security programs authorized in the Farm Bill, including Food for Peace, McGovern-Dole Food for Education and Food for Progress,” states the suggested message to members of Congress.

