Catholic World News
USCCB, CRS: urge Congress to maintain international food security programs
February 16, 2018
» Continue to this story on Catholics Confront Global Poverty
CWN Editor's Note: “I would like express my support for international food security programs authorized in the Farm Bill, including Food for Peace, McGovern-Dole Food for Education and Food for Progress,” states the suggested message to members of Congress.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!