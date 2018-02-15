Pope issues new rules on retirement for bishops, Vatican officials
February 15, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has issued new canonical rules for the retirement of diocesan bishops and Vatican officials. In a motu proprio changing several provisions of canon law, the Pope rules that while both bishops and Vatican officials are obliged to submit their resignations upon reaching the age of 75, they remain in office until the Pontiff accepts their resignation, and this “pontifical decision is not automatic.” He encourages bishops to prepare prayerfully for retirement, while remaining open to longer service.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
