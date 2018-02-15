Catholic World News

Christian leaders oppose plan to tax church properties in Jerusalem

February 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The leaders of the Christian churches in Jerusalem have issued a statement opposing the city’s intention to levy taxes on church institutions. Catholic, Orthodox, and Armenian prelates joined in the statement that this plan “contradicts the historical position between churches and civil authorities over the centuries.”

