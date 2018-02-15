Catholic World News

Vatican aides deny Benedict XVI has nerve disease

February 15, 2018

» Continue to this story on Aliteia

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican officials who work closely with Benedict XVI have denied reports that the former Pontiff is suffering from a progressive nerve disease. Yesterday a German weekly quoted the retired Pope’s brother, Msgr. Georg Ratzinger, as saying that Benedict had a condition that was causing a spreading paralysis. Vatican officials contradicted that report, saying that the former Pope, who is now 90, has trouble walking only because of loss of strength in his legs. It was not clear whether Msgr. Ratzinger, who is 94, was misquoted, or misunderstood his brother’s condition.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.