Vatican aides deny Benedict XVI has nerve disease
February 15, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Vatican officials who work closely with Benedict XVI have denied reports that the former Pontiff is suffering from a progressive nerve disease. Yesterday a German weekly quoted the retired Pope’s brother, Msgr. Georg Ratzinger, as saying that Benedict had a condition that was causing a spreading paralysis. Vatican officials contradicted that report, saying that the former Pope, who is now 90, has trouble walking only because of loss of strength in his legs. It was not clear whether Msgr. Ratzinger, who is 94, was misquoted, or misunderstood his brother’s condition.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
