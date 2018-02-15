Catholic World News

Girl, Planned Parenthood sticker stay at Catholic school

February 15, 2018

» Continue to this story on Washington Post

CWN Editor's Note: Sacred Heart School in Greenwich, Conn., had told a student she would be required to leave if she did not remove a Planned Parenthood sticker from her computer. The school backed down after “the decision drew fierce backlash from alumnae who threatened to stop donating to the school and instead donate to the pro-abortion rights group.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.