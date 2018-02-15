Catholic World News
Catholic schools in India’s Manipur targeted by insurgents
February 15, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Manipur is an eastern Indian state on the border with Bangladesh; the insurgents seek independence from India.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
