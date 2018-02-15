Catholic World News

South African bishops welcome resignation of President Zuma

February 15, 2018

» Continue to this story on Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference

CWN Editor's Note: “It is generally believed that the Zuma presidency has degraded standards of morality and honor in our public life, and has fostered corruption and dereliction of duty at all levels of government,” said the president of the bishops’ conference.

