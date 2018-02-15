Catholic World News
Prelates praise budget provisions that ensure houses of worship can apply for disaster assistance
February 15, 2018
» Continue to this story on USCCB
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Joseph Kurtz of Louisville is chairman of the US bishops’ Committee for Religious Liberty; Bishop Joseph Bambera of Scranton is chairman of the Committee on Ecumenical and Interreligious Affairs.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
