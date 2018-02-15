Catholic World News

February 15, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: As is customary, Pope Francis led a procession from Sant’Anselmo all’Aventino to the Basilica of Saint Sabina, where he celebrated Ash Wednesday Mass (video, booklet).

