Russian Orthodox, Catholic leaders assess gains since Pope met Patriarch

February 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: High-level delegations from the Vatican and the Patriarchate of Moscow met in Vienna this week to discuss the gains in ecumenical work in the two years since Pope Francis met in Havana with Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill. Cardinal Kurt Koch, president of the Pontifical Council for Christian Unity; and Metropolitan Hilarion, chief external-relations officer for the Moscow patriarchate, headed their respective delegations. Vienna’s Cardinal Christoph Schönborn was host.

