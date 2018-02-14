Catholic World News

Papal support for Brazilian bishops’ annual ‘fraternity campaign’

February 14, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the Catholic bishops of Brazil, Pope Francis offered his support for their annual Campaign for Fraternity, which this year will focus on the need for reconciliation as a means of ending violence. “The forgiveness of offenses is the most eloquent expression of merciful love, and for us Christians, it is an imperative that we cannot do without,” the Pope wrote.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.