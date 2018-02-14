Catholic World News

Eastern churches need more support, representation in Rome, says Chaldean Patriarch

February 14, 2018

» Continue to this story on La Croix

CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Raphael Sako of Baghdad told the French daily La Croix that the Eastern Catholic churches need support from the Vatican. The Iraqi prelate also suggested that more Eastern Catholic prelates should be appointed to the Roman Curia, and that the Eastern churches should have greater latitude to establish their own parishes and hierarchies in countries to which their people have emigrated.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.