Faithful have a right to good preaching, Pope tells audience

February 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: At his regular weekly public audience on February 14, Pope Francis reiterated his argument about the importance of homilies, saying that “when the Word of God is not read well, is not preached with fervor... a right is denied to the faithful.” Continuing his series of catechetical talks on the celebration of the Mass, the Pope said that the homily should be followed by “a time of silence,” then the Creed and the prayers of the faithful.

