Australian court rebuffs Cardinal Pell’s lawyers in bid for access to accusers’ records

February 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Lawyers for Cardinal George Pell have lost their bid for access to the medical records of witnesses who charged him with sexual abuse. A court in Melbourne, Australia, will hold a hearing next month to determine whether the evidence against Cardinal Pell is sufficient to justify a trial. The cardinal’s lawyers argue that the charges—which still have not been made public—are false accusations, lodged 40 years after the alleged events, prompted by publicity surrounding an inquiry into sexual misconduct by Australian priests.

