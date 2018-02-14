Catholic World News

Benedict XVI suffering from progressive nerve disease

February 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Georg Ratzinger has disclosed that his younger brother is suffering from a progressive nerve disease. The former Pontiff now relies more frequently on a wheelchair, as the disease gradually paralyzes him, he said. Msgr. Ratzinger told a German weekly that he hopes to join Benedict for his 90th birthday in April, but recognizes that “everything could finish quickly.”

