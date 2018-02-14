Catholic World News
Film biography of Pope will open in May
February 14, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: A film biography of Pope Francis, created by a noted German filmmaker in cooperation with the Vatican, will open in May. “Pope Francis- A Man of His Word” is directed by Wim Wenders, the 2004 winner of the Bresson Prize, awarded by the Pontifical Council for Culture for contributions to spirituality in cinema.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
