Film biography of Pope will open in May

February 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A film biography of Pope Francis, created by a noted German filmmaker in cooperation with the Vatican, will open in May. “Pope Francis- A Man of His Word” is directed by Wim Wenders, the 2004 winner of the Bresson Prize, awarded by the Pontifical Council for Culture for contributions to spirituality in cinema.

