Church of England shows its enthusiasm for closer unity with Methodists
February 14, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The General Synod of the Church of England approved a report “that proposes creating the full interchangeability of ministers between the two churches, moving towards full communion,” according to Anglican newspaper coverage.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
