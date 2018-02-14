Catholic World News

Church of England shows its enthusiasm for closer unity with Methodists

February 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The General Synod of the Church of England approved a report “that proposes creating the full interchangeability of ministers between the two churches, moving towards full communion,” according to Anglican newspaper coverage.

