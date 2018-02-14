Catholic World News
Church in China further squeezed by revised regulations
February 14, 2018
» Continue to this story on UCANews
CWN Editor's Note: “Minors have been banned from entering places of worship in several regions, while Protestant house churches in Henan province have been forced to close,” the Asian Catholic news agency reported.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!