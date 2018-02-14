Catholic World News

Church in China further squeezed by revised regulations

February 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Minors have been banned from entering places of worship in several regions, while Protestant house churches in Henan province have been forced to close,” the Asian Catholic news agency reported.

