Australian bishops declare 4 days of fasting, reparation for child sexual abuse

February 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “With the Royal Commission concluded, our country and our Church enter into a new moment,” the bishops’ conference stated. “We are calling upon the Catholic community in Australia to embrace this new moment by beginning the penitential season of Lent with four days of fasting and reparation.”

