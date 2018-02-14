Catholic World News
UK official applauds Church leadership in combating human trafficking
February 14, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: Victoria Atkins, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Vulnerability, Safeguarding and Countering Extremism, made her remarks following a meeting of the Santa Marta Group, which fosters cooperation between bishops and law enforcement in combating human trafficking.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
