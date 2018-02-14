Catholic World News

UK official applauds Church leadership in combating human trafficking

February 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Victoria Atkins, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Vulnerability, Safeguarding and Countering Extremism, made her remarks following a meeting of the Santa Marta Group, which fosters cooperation between bishops and law enforcement in combating human trafficking.

