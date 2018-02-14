Catholic World News
Oxfam prostitution scandal widens to at least 3 countries
February 14, 2018
» Continue to this story on Washington Post
CWN Editor's Note: Founded in 1942 and headquartered in England, Oxfam is one of the world’s leading anti-poverty agencies.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!