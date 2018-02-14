Catholic World News

CWN editor discusses Bishop Barros controversy

February 14, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Phil Lawler, editor of Catholic World News, discusses the background and significance of the controversy surrounding the 2015 appointment of Bishop Juan Barros of Osorno, Chile, in spite of the pleas of abuse victims.

