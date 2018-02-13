Catholic World News
Pope, Melkite patriarch concelebrate Mass for Syria
February 13, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis concelebrated Mass on February 13 with Melkite Catholic Patriarch Youssef Absi of Antioch, in a private chapel of the St. Martha residence. The Pontiff observed that the Melkite Church has “its own theology within Catholic theology and its own marvelous liturgy.” The Melkite Patriarch told reporters that the Mass had been offered for the suffering people of Syria.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
