US bishops’ spokesmen criticize Trump budget priorities

February 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Two spokesmen for the US bishops’ conference have criticized the budget proposal of President Donald Trump, asking Congress to “ensure a budget for our country that honors our obligations to build toward the common good. Archbishop Timothy Broglio and Bishop Frank Dewane—w ho chair the US bishops’ international and domestic peace-and-justice committees, respectively—said: “Our nation must never seek to balance the budget on the backs of the poor at home and abroad.”

