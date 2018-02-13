Catholic World News

Cardinal Zen rips Vatican Secretary of State on talks with China

February 13, 2018

“The Communists want to enslave the Church” in China, Cardinal Joseph Zen has warned in a new statement warning against a proposed Vatican deal with Beijing.

Escalating his criticism of Vatican negotiators, Cardinal Zen took aim at a statement in which Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State, explained the Vatican’s approach to the negotiations. Cardinal Zen charged that Cardinal Parolin ignores the dangers of Communist domination. He said that the Secretary of State “venerates the Ostpolitik diplomacy of his mater Casaroli [a reference to Cardinal Agostino Casaroli, the Secretary of State from 1979 to 1990, who was noted for his efforts to promote dialogue with the Soviet bloc] and despises the genuine faith of those who firmly defend the Church founded by Jesus on the apostles from any interference by secular power.”

Cardinal Zen went on to accuse Cardinal Parolin of distorting the message that Pope Benedict XVI had sent in his letter to the Chinese Church. While Pope Benedict had called for unity among Chinese Catholics, Cardinal Zen said, Cardinal Parolin has promoted a false idea of unity, through a “dishonest exploitation of expressions of the letter of Pope Benedict.” He said that true unity cannot be achieved as long as the Church in China is divided into “two communities with two structures based on two different, opposing principles.”

Charging that the Vatican’s proposed solution would mean suppressing the freedom of the independent Church, Cardinal Zen said:

Rewarding traitors? Castigating the faithful? Forcing a legitimate bishop to give way to an excommunicated one? It this not more like rubbing salt on these still open wounds?

The Chinese cardinal concluded that loyal Chinese Catholics would not accept the Vatican’s approach. “Our suffering at the creation of a schismatic Church by others may be inevitable,” he said, “but we cannot assist in its creation.

