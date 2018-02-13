Catholic World News
Pope decries news coverage of crimes by immigrants
February 13, 2018
» Continue to this story on AFP
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has criticized an Italian newspaper that reported migrants were responsible for 40% of the rapes in a particular town. He said this sort reporting—which, he said, he had seen some time ago—“modifies the truth.” The Pontiff did not name the newspaper, nor the town involved, but said: “I ask myself: So, the other 60%, who are they? Italians.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!