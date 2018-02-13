Catholic World News

Pope decries news coverage of crimes by immigrants

February 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has criticized an Italian newspaper that reported migrants were responsible for 40% of the rapes in a particular town. He said this sort reporting—which, he said, he had seen some time ago—“modifies the truth.” The Pontiff did not name the newspaper, nor the town involved, but said: “I ask myself: So, the other 60%, who are they? Italians.”

