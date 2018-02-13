Catholic World News

Local bishop raps Notre Dame decision to fund contraception

February 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Indiana, has criticized a decision by the University of Notre Dame to provide contraceptive coverage in its health-insurance plans. The bishop, in whose diocese the university is located, said that he would “strongly disagree” with the school’s new policy, “which involves it even more directly in contributing to immoral activity.”

