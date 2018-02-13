Catholic World News
Local bishop raps Notre Dame decision to fund contraception
February 13, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Indiana, has criticized a decision by the University of Notre Dame to provide contraceptive coverage in its health-insurance plans. The bishop, in whose diocese the university is located, said that he would “strongly disagree” with the school’s new policy, “which involves it even more directly in contributing to immoral activity.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
