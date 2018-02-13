Catholic World News

Knights of Malta gather in Rome to discuss reforms of their constitution

February 13, 2018

» Continue to this story on Order of Malta

CWN Editor's Note: Leaders of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta met in Rome last week to discuss plans for a revision of their constitution. Last year Pope Francis directed the Knights of Malta to change their statutes, under the direction of a special papal representative, Archbishop Angelo Becciu.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.