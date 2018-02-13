Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich organizing theological seminars on Amoris Laetitia

February 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago has invited American bishops to attend a series of seminars that he has organized on Amoris Laetitia, with the assistance of liberal theologians led by Father James Keenan of Boston College. Cardinals Donald Wuerl of Washington and Joseph Tobin of Newark are also expected to speak at the seminars, and nearly fifty bishops have reportedly indicated that they plan to attend.

The seminars organized by Cardinal Cupich are not related to the work of the US bishops’ committee monitoring implementation of the papal document. That committee is chaired by Philadelphia’s Archbishop Charles Chaput.

