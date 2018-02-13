Catholic World News

Vatican deal with China moves closer

February 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “After a Rome-sanctioned bishop agreed to stand aside, the only impediments to an agreement are two bishops with families,” according to the Asian Catholic news agency.

