Vatican deal with China moves closer
February 13, 2018
» Continue to this story on UCANews
CWN Editor's Note: “After a Rome-sanctioned bishop agreed to stand aside, the only impediments to an agreement are two bishops with families,” according to the Asian Catholic news agency.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
