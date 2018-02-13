Catholic World News

February 13, 2018

» Continue to this story on USCIRF

CWN Editor's Note: Father Thomas Reese, SJ, is a member of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!