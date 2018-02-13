Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Apostolic vicar of Aleppo: ‘again it is hell here’

February 13, 2018

» Continue to this story on Servizio Informazione Religiosa

CWN Editor's Note: “Every time a shred of hope is born, it is buried again by the bombs,” said Bishop Georges Abou Khazen.

