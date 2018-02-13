Catholic World News
Bishop declares nun’s recovery as 70th Lourdes miracle
February 13, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Sister Bernadette Moriau’s 2008 healing was deemed “sudden, instantaneous, complete, and durable.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
