Church to be dedicated to Coptic martyrs, 3 years after they were beheaded
February 13, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The Coptic Orthodox church dedicated to the 21 martyrs is located in north-central Egypt.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
