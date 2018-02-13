Catholic World News
Patience is not resignation or defeat, Pope preaches at weekday Mass
February 13, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican News
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis reflected on James 1:1-11, the first reading at Mass on February 12.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!