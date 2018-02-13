Catholic World News

Cardinal Dolan praises Trump administration for implementation of expanded Mexico City Policy

February 13, 2018

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “US tax dollars have no business going to organizations that are unwilling to pursue health outcomes for every person and instead insist on promoting and imposing their abortion ideology on women and children,” said Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities.

