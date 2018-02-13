Catholic World News

Pope Francis: address root causes of human trafficking

February 13, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “If there are so many girls who are victims of trafficking who end up on the streets of our cities, it is because many men here – young, middle-aged, elderly – require these services and are willing to pay for their pleasure,” the Pope said in a February 12 audience. “The real solution is the conversion of hearts, the elimination of demand so as to dry up the market.”

